Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($193.62) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($151.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($151.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €147.23 ($156.63).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €111.86 ($119.00) on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($106.35). The company’s fifty day moving average is €106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.16.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

