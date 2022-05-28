Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.42. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05.
Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
