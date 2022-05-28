Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.42. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Air T during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air T by 433.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

