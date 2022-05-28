Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Trading Down 11.6%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

About Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

