Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.82 million and the lowest is $4.42 million. Affimed reported sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $39.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Affimed by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Affimed by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Affimed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 1,233,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

