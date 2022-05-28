AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Blair Lacorte Sells 20,000 Shares

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,998 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AEye alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $74,062.83.

On Friday, May 20th, Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $27,702.27.

Shares of AEye stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. AEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIDR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.