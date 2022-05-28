Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

