AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives $10.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several research analysts have commented on ADTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdTheorent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,350. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AdTheorent will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

