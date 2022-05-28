Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

