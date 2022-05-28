ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.88.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.
