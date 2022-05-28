ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.