adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €173.54 ($184.62) and last traded at €172.08 ($183.06). Approximately 825,517 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €171.20 ($182.13).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €195.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €227.74.
About adidas (ETR:ADS)
