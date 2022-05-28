Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 86.00 to 78.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADEVF. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.