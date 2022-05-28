Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $97.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.10.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

