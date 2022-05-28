ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) SVP Buys $19,975.20 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) SVP Jaclyn Jesberger acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $19,975.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:ACR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 174.33 and a quick ratio of 174.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.43.
ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
