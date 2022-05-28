ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) SVP Buys $19,975.20 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) SVP Jaclyn Jesberger acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $19,975.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ACR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 174.33 and a quick ratio of 174.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

