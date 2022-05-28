Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

