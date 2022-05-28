Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.