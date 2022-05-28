abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 240.71 ($3.03).

ABDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday.

Shares of abrdn stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 196.15 ($2.47). The stock had a trading volume of 5,149,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.78). The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($125,450.36). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($100,163.58). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

