Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,522 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.39% of Abiomed worth $227,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $5.37 on Friday, hitting $266.34. The stock had a trading volume of 276,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,505. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $226.46 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

