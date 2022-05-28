Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2022, which missed estimates and declined year over year. The dismal results can be attributed to a lower gross margin, on higher freight costs and increased operating expenses related to higher marketing expenses and the absence of last year’s rent abatements and stimulus payments. The company lowered its fiscal 2022 view on expectations of a volatile supply environment and higher freight costs. However, the company’s sales beat estimates and improved year over year in the fiscal first quarter on continued strength in the Abercrombie brand and growth in the United States. AUR improved for the eighth consecutive quarter driven by the favorable response to its products and experience.”

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANF. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.