AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Gordon Douglas Wichman Sells 3,398 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $53.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAON shares. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAON by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

