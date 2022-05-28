A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,966,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,825,000 after purchasing an additional 230,307 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

