$96.95 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to announce $96.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.57 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $358.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.52 million to $610.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ITOS traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 387,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,149. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock worth $40,058,468 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

