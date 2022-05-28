$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to post $7.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $32.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.39 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. 1,034,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $151.48.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

