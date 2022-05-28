622,900 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 622,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,000. Cenovus Energy comprises about 3.1% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,453. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.