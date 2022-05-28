$621.32 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will announce $621.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $611.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $628.00 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. 223,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $141.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.