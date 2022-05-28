$6.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will report $6.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.07.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $255.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,325. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.97. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

