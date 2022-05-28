5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FEAM opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

