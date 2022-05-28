$58.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) to report sales of $58.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.70 billion and the highest is $59.99 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $50.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $245.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.02 billion to $252.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $283.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $270.59 billion to $298.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $90.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,246.33. 1,893,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,485.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2,682.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.