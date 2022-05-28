55,000 Shares in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU) Purchased by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000.

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

