52,877 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. 393,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,344. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

