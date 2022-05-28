50,000 Shares in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Bought by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Oxbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXAC remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

