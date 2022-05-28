$5.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce $5.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.66. Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $16.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.60.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $15.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.26. The company had a trading volume of 135,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,671. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $315.08 and a 12 month high of $1,118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.86. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

