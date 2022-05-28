$5.31 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) will announce sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the highest is $5.45 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

