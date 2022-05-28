498,570 Shares in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 498,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,985,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,478,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,483,000.

EMLDU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

