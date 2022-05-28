$495.45 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce $495.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.50 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $433.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 412,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 76.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

VEEV stock traded up $6.49 on Monday, hitting $172.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.87. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

