$455.03 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will post $455.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.10 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $437.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

SGH opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

