400,000 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,000. Li Auto makes up about 0.6% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,963,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,717. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

