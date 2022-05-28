40,000 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $166.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

