$4.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to announce $4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.76 and the lowest is $4.62. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $4.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.73 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $272.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.25. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $253.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

