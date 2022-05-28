39,733 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 6,058,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,298. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

