3,941 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,941 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $506.80. 1,224,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,765. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

