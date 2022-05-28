3,668 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $254.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.82 and its 200-day moving average is $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $262.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.