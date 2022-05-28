$34.18 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report $34.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.16 million and the highest is $37.20 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $132.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.59 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.86 million, with estimates ranging from $118.03 million to $161.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KINS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.32%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

