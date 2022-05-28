$337.29 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to announce $337.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the highest is $347.90 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $332.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,228. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.52. 63,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

