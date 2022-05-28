3,133 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day moving average is $220.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.