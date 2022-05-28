300,000 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Purchased by Sourcerock Group LLC

Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. MRC Global makes up about 0.6% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of MRC Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MRC Global by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MRC Global by 13.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 384,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $950.04 million, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 2.03.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

