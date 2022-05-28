300,000 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Purchased by Sourcerock Group LLC

Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. MRC Global makes up about 0.6% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of MRC Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MRC Global by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MRC Global by 13.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 384,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $950.04 million, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 2.03.
MRC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
