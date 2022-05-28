$3.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) to post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $17.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.60 to $17.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $20.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $670,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,049,190. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day moving average is $192.89. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.