$3.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the lowest is $3.51. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $16.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $193.05. 685,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,678. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $172.86 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

