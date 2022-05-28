$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.62 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $278.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.29. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $396,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

