$3.48 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to post $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.70. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $3.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $17.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $17.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

