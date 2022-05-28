2,977 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 182,363 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1,849.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

